Benny Ray Kimbrough, MOULTON

Benny Ray Kimbrough, 81, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 at the Old Town Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Brandon Kerby officiating. Mr. Kimbrough will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Old Town Creek Cemetery.
Born on January 28, 1940 to the late Howard and Gladys Bartlett Kimbrough, Benny retired from Reynolds Aluminum after 30 plus years, and attended Old Town Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sue Kimbrough; children, Larry Kimbrough (Mary), Jeff Kimbrough (Renee), Doug Kimbrough (Belinda), Danna Knight (Craig); grandchildren, Bartlett (Emma), Elizabeth, Emily, Justin, Courtney, and Jonathon Kimbrough (Bree), Austin Jenkins, Matthew Namie; great grandchildren, Landers and Benjamin; sister, Doris Prince; brother, Kenneth Kimbrough; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Benny’s family would like to thank his many friends for their thoughts, prayers, and calls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Old Town Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.
