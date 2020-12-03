Brice May, 74, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Monday, November 30, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Norris May.
Brice May, 74, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Monday, November 30, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Norris May.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.