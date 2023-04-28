Anna Darlene Long, 83, of Hatton passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her residence. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Timothy Murray, Ben Phillips and Neal Archer, nephew, officiating. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery.
Born May 9, 1939 to Bell and Edna Archer, Darlene loved to listen to country music, gospel music, dancing, sitting on the front porch, coloring and working in her word search book. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children: Anthony Archer (Jacquelyn), Nina Cameron and Kim Pace (Stephen); siblings: Neysa Higginbotham and Barbara Gordon; grandchildren: Sheree Adams (Chris), Chad Archer (Jessica), Eric Cameron (Chelsey), Lance Pace (Abby), Chelsie Archer, Nikki Warren (Kaleb), Lakin Hood (Nick) and Lucas Pace; great-grandchildren: Kailee Morgan, Kenslie Cameron, Kolby Cyr, Raelyn Archer, Kaden Adams, Kara Adams, Mattie Cameron, Anna Warren, Ally Pace, Hadlyn Archer, Tayze Johnson, Tailyn Hill, Nyla Johnson, Laynie Johnson, Case Cameron, Drake Hood, Lyla Warren, Reid Hood and Kennedy Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her special friend, Auburn Terry; her parents, Bell and Edna Archer; Siblings: Bernice Crumley, (J.C.), Willard Archer, (Opal), Alton Archer (Mary and Gladys), Merlene Kelso (John and Edward), Travis Archer (Wanda), Nettie Way (Carlton); brother-in-laws: Jack Prince, David Gordon, and Don Higginbotham.
Pallbearers will be Chad Archer, Eric Cameron, Lance Pace, Lucas Pace, Chris Adams, Kaleb Warren, Nick Hood, Kolby Cyr. Honorary Pallbearers: Kaden Adams, Tayze Johnson, Case Cameron, Drake Hood and Reid Hood.
The family extends special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon, NHC, Moulton, Clearview Cancer Center, Decatur and Lawrence Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
