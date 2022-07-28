Bennie Thomas Appleton, 77, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence. The Graveside service was Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Fergason cemetery in Town Creek with Bro. Larry Davis officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
