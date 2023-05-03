Louise Parker, 78, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, surrounded by her family at home. Funeral was Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Ben Phillips officiating. Burial was in Providence Cemetery in Town Creek.
