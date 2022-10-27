Carolyn Parker, 77, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home. Funeral was Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home Calvin Jones officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.