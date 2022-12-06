Walter Irwin Glenn, MOULTON

Walter Irwin Glenn, Jr, 94, of Moulton, died peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at NHC, Moulton, Alabama. He was born August 27, 1928 in Moulton to Walter Irwin Glenn, Sr, and Addie Velena "Lena" Johnson Glenn.
He lived his entire life in Moulton and owned Glenn's Grocery and Shell gas station on Highway 33 from 1952 until 1993.
Walter married Louise Legg on December 23, 1955 - she died on May 3, 2004 after 48 years of marriage. The Glenn's had no children.
Walter was an avid collector of automobile related antiques such as old gas pumps with the decorative glass tops, unique old tools, brass pump handles, Alabama license plates and other vintage items that interested his curiosity. For a time in the 1970s and '80's a few of his antique gas pumps lined his driveway and some of his collection was displayed proudly in his home. One of Walter's more rare antiques was a 320 gallon Shell Oil fuel tanker, circa 1919, that he restored completely.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; his sister, Hilary Irwin Glenn Cheney; his brother-in-law, H. Donald Cheney, Sr.
Survivors include his nephew, Don Cheney, Jr, (Ingrid).
Interment was at Montgomery Cemetery, on Highway 33 next to his beloved wife, Louise.
In Walter's memory you can send a contribution to a charity of your choice located in Moulton.
