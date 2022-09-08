Doris “Polly” Rutherford LouAllen passed away September 1, 2022 at her residence. Funeral was Sunday September 4, 2022. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens with Rev. Marcus Lipscomb officiating. Elliott Brown-Service Funera
