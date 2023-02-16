Ronald Lee Sims “Ronnie”, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Athens Limestone Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Larry Crumpton officiating.
