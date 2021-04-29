Wendy Jones Letson, 52, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
Wendy was the wife of Price “Junior” Letson.
