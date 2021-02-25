Allen Lee Gay, 60, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Rogers and Rev. Kenny Rogers officiating. Burial was in Raper Cemetery.
