Visitation for Nellie Armor McCulloch was on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Elliott Funeral Home with burial at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Nellie Armor McCulloch peacefully died at home on September 27, 2020. Her ancestors were some of the earliest settlers of Lawrence County before Alabama was a state. She lived for a few years in Plainview Texas. After her dad died, she moved back to Moulton. She graduated from Lawrence County High School and attended business college in Birmingham. She worked for the Auburn Extension Service in Moulton before marrying Tom McCulloch.
She was a wonderful homemaker and a long time member of the Moulton Church of Christ.
She was a member to the Literary Corner Club and the Moulton Garden Club.
Memorials may be sent to the Moulton Church of Christ.
