Ella Rose Scott, infant daughter of Randy and Beth, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. A graveside service was held Friday, July 16, 2021, at Owens Chapel Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
