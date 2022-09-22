Scott Summers, 47, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. Funeral was Monday, September 19, 2022 at Cowboy Church of Colbert County with Truman Sutton officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Burial was at Providence Baptist Church cemetery.
