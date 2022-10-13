Evelyne Woods Witt, 96, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at NHC of Moulton. Funeral was Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Underwood officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Evelyne Woods Witt, 96, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at NHC of Moulton. Funeral was Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Underwood officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.