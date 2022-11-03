Rebecca Cottingham Ellis, 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Calvin Jones and Rev. Tim Sawyer officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
