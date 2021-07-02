Vernon Fuller, 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at home with family by his side.
Vernon was born November 3, 1939 in Moulton, Alabama to Usarius and Viola Harris Fuller Haney.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Army.
Vernon married Linda Crigger and together they had three children.
Vernon and Barbara Floyd were united in marriage at Brownbranch, Missouri July 14, 1984, and began their journey together in the Ozark Hills that lasted nearly 40 years.
Vernon enjoyed listening to and telling hunting and fishing stories and creek fishing. In 1978, 1979 he was the winner of the National Wild Turkey calling contest in Yelleville, Arkansas, a contest that brought together the best in the world. He loved ministering to people of all walks of life. He was a calm, gentle soul who loved children and never knew a stranger. Vernon received his Bachelor of Divinity, from Mid-America Nazarene in 1969 and was ordained in to the ministery in 1971.
Throughout his ministry he brought many to know Christ. He loved his family and was a a loving brother, substitute teacher, he was a wonderful friend to many.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wallace Fuller; sisters, Mildred Drake and Lucille Daniel; and Cody, his grandson.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children: Charles (Lou Ann) Fuller, Mary Ester Weeks, Becky Lynn Long, Linda Black, William Glenn Goetz, and Kathy Dorsey; sisters, Maggie Lou Allen and Linda Woodall; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Clinkingbeard Chapel. Burial was in the Dann Cemetery in Bradleyview, MO.
In memory of Vernon Fuller, you may send donations to Linda Woodall, 383 Peachtree Road, Hartselle, AL or to Gideons in his honor.
