Hoyte Lamar Naylor, 85, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was held Friday, February 17, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Perry McCravy officiating. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Hoyte Lamar Naylor, 85, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was held Friday, February 17, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Perry McCravy officiating. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.