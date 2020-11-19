Betty Hitt Wilhoite, 83, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at her residence. Funeral was Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Milwee officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
