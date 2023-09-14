Timothy Christian Bankston, 53, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at his residence. Graveside service was Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Steve Agee and Rev. Scotty Letson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
