Harold “Roger” Zills, 70, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. A graveside service was held Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Sanderson Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Roger is survived by three siblings.
