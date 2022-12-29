Terri Lynn Terry, 61, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Guwan Terry.
