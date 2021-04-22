Gary Crawford, 66, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. Funeral was Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Collet officiating. Burial was in Center Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Evon Crawford.
