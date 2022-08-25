Joyce Chaney, 86, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Funeral was Monday, August 22, 2022 at Danville Baptist church with Rev. Jack Bailey and Rev. Joe David Bailey officiating and Peck funeral home directing.
