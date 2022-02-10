Helen Elizabeth Crittenden Cornelius, 90, formerly of Town Creek passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her home in Crosby. Funeral was Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Shaw Cemetery in Leighton.
