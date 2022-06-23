Bonnie Wykoff, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her home. Funeral was Friday, June 17, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Rich Thomson officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Bonnie was married to the late, Randy Wykoff.
