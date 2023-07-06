Shirley Joan (Milligan) Reed Morgan, 90, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her residence. Graveside service was held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Rev. Steve Agee officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
