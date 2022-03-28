Karen Summers Harrison, 72, of Hatton passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be from 12 till 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at Hatton Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Chris Miller and Wade Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Masterson Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Born on May 20, 1949 to the late A.C. Summers Jr. and Nina White Summers, Karen graduated from Hatton High School in 1967 and attended the University of Alabama. She was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ and enjoyed watching Alabama football and going to the beach.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years Denzil Harrison; son, Jay Scoggins (Anita); daughter, Jennifer Addison (Matt); grandchildren, Alex Jones, Brent Jones, Bryant Addison, and Keslee Addison; brother, Randy Summers (Sheila); sisters, Nena Shelton, and Marla Holt (Rowdy); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Cory Summers; and niece, Summer Welch.
Pallbearers will be Alex Jones, Brent Jones, Bryant Addison, Brett Jeffreys, Tim Harrison, and Rowdy Holt.
