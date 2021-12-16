Carolyn Hill Miller, 70, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. Graveside service was held Monday, December 13, 2021 in Midway Memorial Gardens with Parkway Funeral Home assisting the family.
