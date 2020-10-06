Peggy Jo Berryman, 78, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Athens Health And Rehabilitation. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Bro. Dan Compton officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Born on April 11, 1942 to the late John Wesley and Pauline Terry Davis, Peggy Jo was a longtime resident of Loosier, AL and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She will be remembered as a loving mother by her daughters, Deborah Keene (Rob), and Denise Berryman; and a caring grandmother by Eric Berryman, Taylor Keene and Zachary Keene. Peggy Jo is also survived by her sister, Shelby Johnson; and brother, John Wesley Davis, Jr. (Mary).
Mrs. Berryman was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Berryman; parents; and brother, Robert Nathan Davis.
Pallbearers will be Eric Berryman, Zachary Keene, Alan Johnson III, Alandis Johnson, Heath Davis, and Prentis Davis. Honorary pallbearers are John Wayne Martin and Donny Martin.
The family extends special thanks to all the staff at Athens Health and Rehabilitation and everyone who helped care for Peggy Jo.
