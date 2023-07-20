Ella Dean (Norris) May, 73, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Lawrence Medical Center. Funeral was Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Gloria Taylor officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Ella Dean (Norris) May, 73, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Lawrence Medical Center. Funeral was Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Gloria Taylor officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.