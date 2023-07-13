Marie Harville, 86, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her residence. Funeral was Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Roger Lovelady officiating. Burial was in Rutherford Cemetery.
