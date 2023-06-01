Lagina Nell Osborne, 53, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at River City Center in Decatur. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Melinda Mears officiating. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery.
