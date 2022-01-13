Rudy Beck, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his residence. Funeral was Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann Britton Beck.
Rudy Beck, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his residence. Funeral was Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann Britton Beck.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.