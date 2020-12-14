Alton Ray Heflin Sr., 77, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Bro. Wayne Turner and Bro. Kenny Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
He is survived by two daughters: Christy Heflin and Tina Borden (Willy Borden); one son: Ray Heflin; seven grandchildren and one great grandson; and one sister, Paulette Bates.
Mr. Heflin is preceded in death by his wife, Edith Heflin; his son, David Heflin; his parents, Louis and Geneva Heflin; his brothers, Lloyd Heflin, Junior Heflin, Malcom Heflin, and L.D. Heflin; and one sister, Shirley Berryman.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tanama Price, Christy Thomas and Amedysis Home Health.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.