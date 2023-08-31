Jannie L. Vinson, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Funeral was at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Courtland, Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
