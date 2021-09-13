Lawrence Terry, 53, of Moulton passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The graveside service was held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Gary Ashley officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife, Laurie Terry; son, Jimmy Melson; daughter, Kristin Hutto (Jerry); granddaughter, Amber Hutto; father, Ben Wallace Terry; sisters, Bonnie Burnett of Leighton, Donna Winchester of Decatur, Becky Terry of Moulton, Heather Letson (Danny) of Moulton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his mother, Merle Terry; brother, Scott Terry; grandparents, Benjamin “Nanny” and Sarah “Dot” Terry and Odis and Opal Terry.
Pallbearers were Ricky Parker, Shay Osborn, Esvin Rodriguez, Daniel Johnson, Samuel Johnson, and Jerry Wayne Cross.
The family extends special thanks to Lawrence’s family and friends who have been there for us during these difficult times and his nurses at Decatur Morgan Hospital, especially Rhonda and Leah.
