Sandra Jane Mitchell McCullough passed from this life to her heavenly home on Sept 28, 2022. A Funeral to memorialize her life will be held on September 30, at 3:00 p.m., Moulton Church of Christ, 597 Main Street, Moulton, AL. Bill Becker and Ricky McWhorter will be officiating. Burial will be at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Jane was born in Landersville, Alabama, on November 15, 1941, to Eddie Lee and Iwana Blankenship Mitchell. She and her husband, Tommy Wayne celebrated 62 years of devoted marriage together. Jane was actively involved as a member of Moulton Church of Christ. She was a 1960 Lawrence County High graduate and attended Calhoun Community College. Jane began her work career at Auburn Extension Service and later retired from General Motors. She also had a passion for flowers and design and was a partner in Classic Petals, floral arrangement business and The Ice House design and gift shop in Moulton. Jane was an accomplished artist and displayed her work at Lorretta Goodwin Art Gallery in Birmingham, AL. She was a charter member of the Alabama Watercolor Society. Her joys were found in her family, her beloved flower garden, and painting. She loved travel making several trips to Europe. In addition, Jane was an Auburn Extension Service Master Gardener and a member of Talisman Garden Club.
For all the pride she had in her children, it was multiplied in her grandchildren. She made it a priority to be part of every step in their lives. To add, just a few days ago, she was blessed to hold her first great-grandchild, baby Harvey.
Jane is survived by her husband, Tommy Wayne McCullough; her children, Belinda Elliott (John), Sherry McWhorter (Ricky), and Michael McCullough (Shree); grandchildren Caroline Elliott (Hunter), Jane-Anne Elliott Garrick (Kasey), John Robert Elliott (Chandler), William McWhorter (Jenn), Sara Jane McWhorter, Lillie McCullough, Thomas McCullough, and her great-grandson, Baby Harvey James Garrick; sisters, Betty Sims and Carol Hamilton, along with her numerous nieces and nephews with whom she was very close.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Iwana Mitchell, and her brothers-in-law(s), David Sims, Kenneth Hamilton, Buster McCullough and Kent Stephenson.
Pallbearers are William McWhorter, John Robert Elliott, Thomas McCullough, Kasey Garrick, Hunter Carmichael, Mitchell Sims, and Neal Hamilton.
Those wishing to memorialize Jane may do so by making a donation to Moulton Church of Christ or Ghana West African Missions.
Jane and the family are most appreciative of the extreme love and care given by her dear sisters, Betty and Carol, and sister-in-law Freda during her final years. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all the friends and families who have supported Jane and her family in the last trying days. A special note of thanks to Jessica Hale for her special love and care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.