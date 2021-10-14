Bertie Clark Hitt, HILLSBORO

Bertie Vee Clark Hitt, age 83, was ushered into the presence of her Savior by the love, prayers, and support of family and friends on October 14, 2021, at her Hillsboro home. She was born on June 18, 1938, in Hillsboro, Alabama, to Fletcher and Icy Venie Clark. Bertie married Bobby Hitt, her husband of nearly sixty years, on June 30, 1957.
Friends and family will primarily remember Bertie for her creativity. She could often be found in her yard tending to her grape vines, rose bushes, and other plants, and she constantly quilted for family, friends, and those in need. She excelled as a seamstress, at times using her skills to provide additional income for her family or to make clothes for her children or grandchildren. Bertie’s Bible always resided within arm’s reach of her chair so that she could read at her leisure, and she delighted in sharing her homemade crafts and cakes with others. Bertie was a member of Mount View Baptist Church where she participated in the ladies’ Joy class and quilting circle.
Bertie was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Hitt; children Alan and Linda Hitt; parents Fletcher and Icy Venie Clark; brothers Walter and Thomas, who died as infants, and JW Clark.
She is survived by siblings Martha Cross and Gertha (Chuck) Turner of Moulton; Maurice Winchester of Hillsboro; John (Maryann) Clark and Mary McLemore of Oxford and Pontiac, Michigan, respectively; children Alania (John) Hardyman of Sylvania, Alabama, and John (Karen) Hitt of Trinity; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service, officiated by Pastor Mark Milwee, will be held at Lawrence Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 16 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Bertie will be buried at Morris Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers include Chuck Turner, Don Hazel, Joe Hitt, Brandon Hitt, Jonathon Hitt, Marques Brown, Jay Brown, Kolby Brown, and Matthew Butner.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to the SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice team and the sitters who have provided constant care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Bertie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences.
