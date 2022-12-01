Ethel Loraine McGuire, 71, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her residence. Funeral was Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with James Williams officiating. Burial was in Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery.
