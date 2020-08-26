Carolyn Gillespie Atchison, MOULTON

Carolyn Gillespie Atchison, 77, of Moulton passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Florence Nursing and Rehab Center. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Fergason Cemetery with OD Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Fergason Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Born on July 8, 1943 to the late HC and Niner McNutt Gillespie, Carolyn spent her life loving and caring for animals. She operated the Animal House Zoological Park in Moulton for over 25 years and continued caring for animals until her health no longer allowed her to.
Survivors include her son, John Keith Roberts (Loretta); granddaughter, Serrita Roberts Malone (Brad); great-granddaughter, Willow Rae Malone; brothers, David Gillespie, Sr. and Tim Gillespie; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Wallace Gillespie, Willard Gillespie, Annis Gillespie Cahela, Nick Gillespie, Movia Gillespie Byers, Wilma Gillespie Weatherwax, Wynelle Gillespie Carraway, and Tracy Gillespie.
Pallbearers will be Butch Byers, Danny Gillespie, David Gillespie, Jr., and Wayne Gillespie.
The family extends special thanks to the doctors and staff at Florence Nursing and Rehab Center.
