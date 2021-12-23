Shannon Lynn Borden, 47, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Friday, December 17, 2021 at Corinth Baptist Church with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Corinth Cemetery.
