It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Natalie Evelyn Williams, a vibrant 14-year-old who brought joy to everyone she touched. She departed from this world too soon on August 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 20, 2009, Natalie was the first-born child of Father Matthew Lee Williams and Mother Marjorie Johnson Williams. Natalie arrived in this world with a full head of beautiful red hair and gorgeous hazel eyes. She was the light of Matthew and Marjorie’s lives. Natalie was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and athlete. Her infectious laughter, bright smile, and compassionate nature left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know her. Natalie had a spirit that was infectious, and a heart that radiated warmth and kindness.
Natalie attended Stark-ville High School and was in the 9th grade. She enjoyed playing tennis and was a member of the Starkville High School tennis team. Along with her love for tennis, she also had a passion for running. She was a member of the Starkville Cross Country Team and a member of the Starkville High School Band. Natalie was a voracious reader, a talented artist, and loved to water ski. She loved spending time with family, especially her cousins and grandparents in Florida and Alabama.
Natalie is survived by her parents; her brother Jacob Williams; and her extended family. While her time with us was tragically cut short, the memories she leaves behind will continue to remind us of the preciousness of life, the importance of pursuing our passions, and the significance of the bonds we share with loved ones.
A private memorial service to celebrate Natalie's life will be held for the family on September 1st, 2023, in Moulton, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Starkville High School Tennis Booster, 31 Lakes Boulevard, Starkville, MS 39759 in Natalie's memory.
Let us remember Natalie with smiles that reflect the vibrant spirit she brought into our lives. May her memory inspire us to cherish each moment and to live life with the same passion and enthusiasm that she did.
Rest in peace, dear Natalie. It was a privilege to have had you in our lives. You will forever remain in our hearts and will never be forgotten.
