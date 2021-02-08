Garland Dwight Terry, age 81, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Hellen Keller Hospital. Dwight was a native of Lawrence County.
He graduated from Hazlewood High School in 1957. He finished his career at BP Amoco in 1998. He married the love of his life, Eleanor Graham, in March 1961. They went on to enjoy a 60-year marriage.
Dwight was a member of Moulton Baptist Church. His favorite past times included hunting, fishing and gardening in his younger years, and gathering at City Hall for a cup of coffee with his friends in his later years. He was known as “Poppie” to his granddaughters whom he found one of his greatest joys in spoiling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Terry and Lillian Redding Terry.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Terry; his son, Steve Terry (Paula); and two granddaughters, Anna-Claire and Lilly-Beth.
Pallbearers are Johnny Elliott, Corey Espy, Larry Jackson, Steve Roberts, David Lynn Thaxton, and Robin Wear. Honorary pallbearers are Doyd Brackin, Clarence Heflin, Jr., Edward Hollis, Cecil Kane, Gene Padgham, Dick Taylor and Art Moss.
The family will have a graveside on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Moulton Memory Garden with Dr. Jessie Reeder officiating. The family will visit after the service at the cemetery and Elliott’s Brown Service directing.
