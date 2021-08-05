Pamela Appleton, MOULTON

Funeral for Pamela Appleton, 94, of Moulton was Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Jesse Reeder and Rev. Terry Gillespie officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation was one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Appleton, who passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her residence, was born January 2, 1927, to William Taylor and Adeline Edwards Taylor in Dunmow, Essex, England.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Clay Appleton; sons, Melvyn Appleton, Elmer “Junior” Appleton; brother, Billy Taylor; sisters, Pauline Monk, Aileen Simpson; grandson, Shawn Appleton.
Survivors include: sons, Michael “Billy” (Johnnie Sharon) Appleton, Brian Appleton; daughters, Debbie Manley, Elaine Green; brother, Mike Taylor; sister, Monica Francis; daughter-inlaw, Janet Appleton; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren: 5 great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Michael Appleton, Lee Ragsdale, Jamie Appleton, Allen Womack, Heath Green, Mikeal Byrd.
Pamela better known as “Mama Apple” fell in love and married a handsome American soldier in 1943 during World War II. In 1946 she immigrated to the United States via the Queen Mary oceanliner. She worked for 30 years as a seamstress previously sewing parachutes for the war effort in England.
She was a member of Moulton Baptist Church where she kept several generations of children, served in the food pantry ministry, taught a knitting class and was a volunteer at Good Samaritan Mission.
She faithfully met every 3rd Saturday afternoon for tea and fellowship with her British friends.
She was always loving, kind, soft spoken and compassionate. She opened her home with an extra measure of grace to all who needed comfort and a listening heart.When asked if she needed anything her reply was always “I have an abundance.”
Special thanks to Shea Mardis, Amberly Terry and Encompass Home Health.
