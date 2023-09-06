Berla Pace, 94, of Town Creek passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at her home. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Phil Kimbrough and her son, Waymon Pace officiating. Burial will be at Masterson Cemetery.
Born on March 1, 1929 to the late Almer and Lela Summers Masterson, Berla loved traveling, raising cattle, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Wanza (Tommy) Smith, Wanda (Roger) Brackin, Waymon (Linda) Pace, and Jeff (Liz) Pace; daughter-in-law, Judy Pace; grandchildren, Jay Pace, Ronda Glover, Dianna Hughes, Kevin Brackin, Jennifer Knowlton, Christy McCulloch, Tara Kennedy, Justin Smith, Meghan Hollimon, and Logan Pace; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Betty Pace, and Bernice Pool; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Berla was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Junior Pace; son, Waylon Pace; and parents.
Pallbearers will be Jay Pace, Kevin Brackin, Justin Smith, Logan Pace, Rene Pace, and Barry Pool. Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Pace, David Pace, and Tom Pace.
The family extends special thanks to Rhonda Hatton with Home Health and all of the nurses and staff of Aveanna Hospice, especially Megan Terry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masterson Cemetery Fund or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
