Sherman Edward Crisler, PROSPECT, TN

Sherman Edward Crisler of Prospect passed away Saturday evening, September 19, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Pulaski. He was born on April 22, 1943 in Town Creek, AL to the late Walter and Maggie Peebles Crisler and was 77 years old. He was a member of the Gideons and of the Baptist faith. He loved plants and was a fantastic gardener. Sherman loved running, Alabama Football, loved history, and was an avid reader. He also cherished his family and his beloved dog, Max.
Visitation was 11:00 until 2:00 Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are asked to go to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joyce Crisler of Prospect; son, David (Jennifer) Hallmark of Prospect; grandchildren, Savannah and Brelynn Hallmark; sister, Patricia Cleveland of Moulton, AL; brothers, Ussery (Marcella) Crisler of Town Creek, AL, Greer (Judy) Crisler of Town Creek, AL, Billy (Betty) Crisler of Town Creek, AL; several nieces and nephews also survive.
