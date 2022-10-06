Myra Ann Ritch, 50, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Funeral for was Monday, October 3, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Francis Proctor officiating. Burial was in Center Cemetery.
