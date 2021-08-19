Denise Jones Moats, 58, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home. Funeral was Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Denise Jones Moats, 58, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home. Funeral was Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Denise was the widow of Bruce Moats.
