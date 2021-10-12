Ruth Pitt, 90, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Bro. Nelson Tucker officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
She loved music, her flowers, gardening, quilting and embroidering.
Mrs. Pitt was preceded in death by her husband, Airl “Bud” Pitt, son, Danny Pitt, great-grandson, Dillion McCay, son-in-law, Michael LouAllen, and brother, Jerry Bruce Goodwin.
She is survived by five daughters, Jewell Newsom (Ray), Jeanette Wenzel (Terrill), Jerrie Nell Terry (Ronald), Robin Woodruff (Joe), Charlotte Bruner (Mike); five sons, John Pitt (Tanya), Andy Pitt (Melissa), Tony Pitt (Sharon), Tim Pitt (Sharon), Chris Pitt (Geniffer); 27 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Doris Jett, Shirley Moran and Carolyn Fleming (Larry).
